Grandfather arrested for raping grand-daughters in SGH

A 65-year-old man was arrested for repeatedly raping his two minor granddaughters, South Hills district police said on Saturday.

The shocking incident took place at Dimapara village in South Hills district and the complaint on it was lodged by the hapless father of the two victims.

One girl is aged 9 and the other 10, the complaint which was lodged on August 28 said.

"We have arrested the accused after the complaint. A medical exmaination of the two girls was conducted which confirmed rape," of police, Abraham T Sangma said.

The grandfather's clan members supported him and defamed the girls, the SP said adding a police team would visit the village and take legal action against those involved if needed.

