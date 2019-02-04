India welcomes UK's decision on Mallya extradition, awaits early completion of legal process

on Monday welcomed the ordering the extradition of embattled liquor baron and said it awaits "early completion" of the legal process in the matter.

UK has ordered the extradition of on charges of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering offences, the said in

"We have taken note of the decision of the UK to sign on the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India," a top government source said.

"While we welcome the UK government's decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition," the source said.

The 63-year-old had been found to have a case to answer before the Indian courts by in on December 10, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)