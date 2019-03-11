Growing number of Boeing Max 8 planes grounded after crash

authorities in China, and ordered on Monday to ground their 737 Max 8 planes after one of the aircraft crashed in Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board.

The crash of the Ethiopian jet shortly after it took off from on Sunday is drawing renewed scrutiny of the plane just four months after a similar crash of the same model of aircraft in that killed 189 people.

A for Ethiopian Airlines, Asrat Begashaw, said the carrier had grounded its remaining four 737 Max 8 planes until further notice as an "extra safety precaution."



The had been using five new 737 Max 8s and awaiting delivery of 25 more. Asrat said the search for body parts and debris from the crash was continuing.

China's Civil Administration said that it ordered to ground all 737 Max 8 aircraft as of 6 p.m. (1000 GMT) Monday, in line with the principle of "zero tolerance for security risks." It said it would issue further notices after consulting with the U.S. Federal Administration and

Southern Airlines is one of Boeing's biggest customers for the aircraft.

also grounded 737 Max 8s for inspections.

of Air Transportation Polana B. Pramesti said the grounding was taken to ensure flight safety and ensure the planes are airworthy.

There are currently 11 Max 8 planes operated by airlines in Indonesia including 10 by and 1 by the national carrier,

said it was temporarily grounding the two 737 Max 8 aircraft it operates, as of Monday.

Real time flight radar apps showed dozens of the aircraft still operating around the globe.

Chicago-based Boeing said it did not intend to issue any new guidance to its customers.

It plans to send a technical team to the to help Ethiopian and US investigators, however, and issued a statement saying it was "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew" on the Max airplane.

The 737 is the best-selling airliner in history, and the Max, the newest version of it with more fuel-efficient engines, is a central part of Boeing's strategy to compete with European rival

"Safety is our number one priority and we are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved," the company said in a statement.

The of Indonesia's national transport safety agency, Soerjanto Thahjono, offered to aid the Ethiopian investigation into Sunday's crash.

The likewise said it was sending a team to help Ethiopian authorities. Boeing and the U.S. investigative agency are also involved in the probe into the crash in Indonesia in October.

Like the crash, which happened minutes after the jet's takeoff from Addis Ababa, the jet that crashed off Indonesia had erratic speed during the few minutes it was in the air.

Safety experts cautioned, however, against drawing too many parallels between the two disasters.

"I do hope though that people will wait for the first results of the investigation instead of jumping to conclusions based on the very little facts that we know so far," said Harro Ranter, founder of the Aviation Safety Network, which compiles information about accidents worldwide.

