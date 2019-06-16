GSM seeks CM's apology over his statement on casinos

Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) leader Subhash Velingkar Sunday threatened to launch protests against the BJP-led government over Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statement "in support of" the casino industry.
Sawant had last week said the casinos could not be shut down as setting them up needs investment, and that they provide employment.
"We demand that Sawant withdraw his statement and tender a public apology within ten days, failing which the GSM will launch agitation against the BJP-led government's evil plans to support the casino industry," Velingkar said.
The former Goa RSS chief also said that Sawant had no right to "destroy" the socio-cultural values of Goa.
Currently, six offshore casinos and a dozen onshore casinos operate from the Mandovi River and five-star hotels, respectively, in Goa.
