GSM seeks CM's apology over his statement on casinos

Suraksha (GSM) leader Sunday threatened to launch protests against the BJP-led government over Pramod Sawant's statement "in support of" the casino industry.

Sawant had last week said the casinos could not be shut down as setting them up needs investment, and that they provide employment.

"We demand that Sawant withdraw his statement and tender a public apology within ten days, failing which the will launch agitation against the BJP-led government's evil plans to support the casino industry," Velingkar said.

The former RSS chief also said that Sawant had no right to "destroy" the socio-cultural values of

Currently, six offshore casinos and a dozen onshore casinos operate from the and five-star hotels, respectively, in Goa.

