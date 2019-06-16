Is Vikhe Patil's induction a bid to suppress DP scam, asks

Taking aim at Chief Devendra Fadnavis, Sunday alleged that former Radhakrishna Vikhe was inducted into the cabinet to ensure that he keeps mum on the "multi-crore Development Plan scam" raised by him last year.

Vikhe Patil, a former of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, was sworn in as a as Fadnavis expanded his Cabinet on the eve of the monsoon session of the

Last year, Vikhe had alleged that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had struck a deal of Rs 10,000 crore with some builders in lieu of introducing some favourable changes in the DCPR-2034.

The CM had rubbished the allegations and threatened to file a defamation suit against Vikhe Patil, who was then in the Congress, if he fails to tender unconditional apology.

On Sunday, when in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, was speaking to reporters who asked him about Vikhe Patil's allegations, Ajit interjected.

"I suspect that Vikhe was alloted a berth in the so that he keep his mouth shut on the scam and not go deeper into it or approach court," the former deputy chief said.

Wadettiwar said the Opposition would raise the alleged scam on floor of the House.

"We are aware about these dealings and even know the hotels where they had taken place. We will not let this issue die down," said Wadettiwar.

Meanwhile, Ajit accused the government of luring leaders of other parties by promising them plum positions.

"Earlier Shiv Sena's was the Leader of Opposition. He was later made minister. Similarly, was the Leader of Opposition till yesterday, but now he also joined the government," the NCP leader said.

Ajit said leaders should remain loyal to their political parties.

"The tradition of vibrant Opposition seems being destroyed," he said.

Commenting about political defections, Ajit said some leaders who switch their loyalties have their own selfish agendas.

"Probably they want the government to not conduct any inquiry against them. Some of them want their institutions function without any problems or sometimes they simply don't want to be hounded by government agencies," Ajit said listing out probable causes behind defections.

