Guj govt to recruit over 10,000 police personnel: Minister

Press Trust of India  |  Vadodara 

The Gujarat government will recruit over 10,000 police personnel in the state, a minister said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has cleared a proposal to this effect, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said.

He was speaking after reviewing the passing-out-parade of the Lokrakshak Dal jawans at the Police Training School here.

"About 50,000 police personnel were recruited in the state over the last 10 years. But the Gujarat police department requires more personnel and CM Vijay Rupani has given his consent to a proposal for recruitment of over10,000 personnel," Jadeja said.

According to the minister, the efficiency and functioning of the state police department has gone up in the past several years due to the induction of educated personnel.

"Efforts are being made for accurate investigations and increasing rate of detection of crimes in the state, for which the police training schools are being equipped with modern weaponry and latest technology," he said.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 18:15 IST

