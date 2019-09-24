Guar seed futures fall on subdued demand

Guar seed prices fell by Rs 1.5 to Rs 4,011 per 10 quintal in futures trade on Tuesday as investors offloaded positions amid a weak trend at the physical markets.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed futures to thin demand at the spot market amid increasing supplies from growing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for October delivery moved down by Rs 2.5, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 4,011 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 71,190 lots.

Similarly, guar seed contracts for November delivery eased by same margin to Rs 4,041.5 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 25,700 lots.

