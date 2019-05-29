Telangana Congress urges Rahul not to resign; TPCC leader to

-
The Congress in Telangana Wednesday rallied behind party president Rahul Gandhi pleading him not to resign from the top post.
State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state unit was having complete confidence in the leadership of Gandhi and wanted him to continue as party president.
According to Congress sources, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Bollu Kishan would begin an indefinite fast here Thursday requestingGandhi to withdraw his resignation decision.
Earlier in the day, activists of NSUI, the students union of the Congress, staged a demonstration here Wednesday demanding that Rahul Gandhi continue as party president.
The activists, led by its state president Venkat Balmoor, held placards hailing Gandhi's leadership and demanded that he continue in the post.
