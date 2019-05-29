Top French journalist questioned by intelligence service

France's domestic intelligence service on Wednesday questioned a who broke the story of a scandal that shook Emmanuel Macron, the latest in a growing number of reporters to be quizzed in a trend that has disturbed press freedom activists.

Ariane Chemin, who works for the daily Le Monde, said she was questioned by the (DGSI) for some 45 minutes in the presence of her after being summoned last week.

"I explained that I only did my job as a journalist," she told AFP after the meeting. She added that she had insisted on her right to protect her sources while carrying out work in the public interest based on a law dating to 1881.

"They asked me many questions on the manner in which I checked my information, which was an indirect way of asking me about my sources," Chemin said. Le Monde's was also questioned by the DGSI on Wednesday.

Chemin has written a series of articles over former Alexandre Benalla, who was fired last year after he was filmed roughing up a protester in one of the biggest scandals to shake to date.

It was a July 18 article by Chemin that first reported that Benalla had beaten the demonstrator while wearing a police helmet.

The summons stemmed in particular from articles about former air force Chokri Wakrim, the partner of Marie-Elodie Poitout, the ex- at the prime minister's office.

Poitout resigned her post after that she and Wakrim had welcomed Benalla to their home in July but insisted it had only been a social affair. The Elysee has been accused of covering up the affair by failing to report Benalla to the authorities.

