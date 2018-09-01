Guj: 2 held with Rs 1.99 lakh in demonetised notes

Two persons were arrested with demonetised notes with a face value of Rs 1.99 lakh, police said Saturday.

Jagdish Raioyani and Budha Dhrangiya were arrested Friday night from Yagnik Road here by the Crime Branch following a tip-off and demonetised notes with a face vale of Rs 1.99 lakh were seized, said H M Gadhavi.

"Raioyani, a native of Morbi, and Dhrangiya, who hails from Jamnagar, have told us that the scrapped currency was given to them by one Amrut, also a resident of Morbi. Efforts are on to apprehend him," Gadhavi said.

He said that further probe into any possible racket of people exchanging demonetised notes with valid ones was underway.

