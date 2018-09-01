2 CAs arrested for fraudulently claiming input tax credit, 7 ETOs suspended

Two chartered accountants were arrested for allegedly floating fake companies and fraudulently claiming input tax credit on transactions worth over Rs 100 crore, following which seven tax officials were suspended, an said.

The arrested persons were identified as and Gourav Behl, working as assistants in the Excise and Taxation Department, he said.

The Thursday suspended seven ETOs for allegedly aiding these frauds by issuing C forms to the bogus firms, the said.

The C forms are issued by a registered to another for an inter-state purchase to obtain a reduction on sales tax.

In the absence of C forms, the companies would not be able to show sales on paper, making them ineligible for input tax credit.

The has been investigating fraudulent GST returns for past many months, Excise and Taxation said.

In March, a Special Investigating Team (SIT) was constituted to probe bogus transactions by two Gurgaon-based private companies for their involvement in the exercise of tax evasion during transition from VAT to GST.

The firms included M/s and M/s Uma Traders.

Kaushal said initially, the police was investigating the scam in which more than 15 firms from were involved in bogus refund claims.

Later, 15 firms from Panipat and two from Kaithal and some in were found involved in the bogus refunds claim, he said, adding that the had Thursday handed over the probe to the

"We are estimating that funds worth about Rs 100 crore were siphoned off, but we will try to recover the amount," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)