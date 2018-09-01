Guj: Cops deploy Israeli fugitive-tracking tech at Rajkot fair

Police will use an Israel-built mechanism at the famous Saurashtra Lokmela here on an experimental basis to track absconding criminals, a senior official said Saturday.
Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal said that the intelligent patrolling technology can identify such fugitives even in a crowded area.
Earlier Saturday, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama inaugurated Saurashtra's popular Lokmela which is expected to attract around 15 lakh people over the next five days.
It is organised every year by the Rajkot district administration to mark Janmashtami.
"We have decided to use it at the Lokmela (Rajkot Fair) on an experimental basis. In this system, a policeman carries a device equipped with a camera and having details such as appearance and voice samples of absconding criminals," Agrawal explained.
He said that if it spots any such fugitive, the device would alert the police control room, adding that it would help police nab those hiding from the law.
He said that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was told about the technology when he visited Israel recently.
