IPPB launched in Jammu

Launching Post Payments (IPPB) in the city, Singh on Saturday said the facility is an unprecedented step of the union government to empower the rural masses in the far-flung areas of the country.

The state launch at here was a part of the nationwide launch of IPPBs across the country that was aimed at reaching the unbanked population of the country through utilization of the for services.

Singh said that the revolutionary step would ensure that the benefits of development reach the people of the entire nation at the grass root level.

Addressing the audience, he said that the that had made Post offices obsolete would mark the revival of these post offices through the Postal Payment Banks.

While highlighting the critical role of the Postman in the functioning of IPPBs, Singh said the 'Dakiya' would become the 'new bank'. The Postmen would become the new digital teachers for unprivileged and unbanked section of society marking the transformation to a new Digital

He said that the developmental agenda occupied a central place for the Government where the focus was not just on rhetoric but on pragmatic programmes and practical implementation of schemes.

Singh also mentioned that special attention was being given by led Government at the Centre by ensuring that parallel developmental measures were being taken in the state as that in the rest of the country.

Arrangements were also made at the function for the live telecast of the National Launch of IPPBs by Modi at a ceremony at

-- which will be available through 650 branches and 3,250 access points immediately, scaled to all 1.55 lakh post offices by December 2018 -- is like any other but with smaller scale of operations and without involving any credit risk.

The will accept deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh, offer remittance services, mobile payments/transfers/purchases and other services like ATM/debit cards, net and third-party fund transfers. However, it can't offer loans directly, or issue credit cards.

In and Kashmir State, eight branches of Post Payment Banks located at Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Srinagar, and started their operations today along with 40 Access Points.

Process like opening a bank account, access to insurance and mutual funds, money transfers, have been simplified and time taken has been reduced greatly. includes and provides secure Aadhaar enable transactions with zero balance accounts facility, the said.

Banking through IPPBs would boost government's initiatives like promoting digital transactions and Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) and will help in better penetration of government schemes like Sukanya Samridhi Yojna, the said.

By the year end all the 1.55 lakh post offices across the country will start serving as the India Post Payment Bank Access, taking banking services to the remotest corners of the country. Nearly 3 Lakh postmen will work as 'Mobile Bankers' and provide facility of 'banking at your doorstep- aapka bank aapke dwar', he said.

The inclusion of the unbanked population in the banking network through will empower individuals who will not only be able to open in less than a minute but have access to financial services and can avail of Government schemes in an improved and assured way.

It would also boost India's GDP and increase the flow of cash in the economy, he added.

