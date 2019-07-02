Guj girl accuses parents of forcing her into prostitution

A minor girl has alleged her parents hailing from Amreli district had forced her into prostitution and that several men had sexually exploited her in the past six months, police said Tuesday.

Sub Inspector H Tegaliya of Chalala police station said a hunt had been launched for the parents, adding that a case under section 372 (selling minor for prostitution) of the IPC had been registered on Monday.

"The victim is pregnant now and we have sent her to a rehab centre," she added.

