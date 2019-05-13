Guj govt orders inquiry into police lathicharge on journalists

The government Monday ordered an inquiry into the lathicharge by police on reporters covering elections of a temple trust in town, around 320 kms from here.

The incident took place on Sunday outside Swaminarayan Temple in when the election of the temple trust was underway, and was captured on camera.

In one of the videos of the incident aired by channels, policemen, including some in civil uniform, can be seen pushing away a cameramen and then hitting with batons. A can also be seen slapping a TV channel cameraman.

Demanding immediate suspension of three policemen involved in thrashing cameramen and reporters of television channels, several mediapersons of region staged protests at the office of Superintendent of Police

for Home said he had ordered an inquiry.

"I have learned that police hit mediapersons during the election of temple trust. I have asked the district SP to conduct an inquiry and go through the video footage to check who was at fault. I have asked the SP to submit his repor," said Jadeja.

Following the incident in Junagadh, mediapersons in different parts of the state staged protests and submitted memorandums to concerned district authorities demanding action against the policemen.

In Ahmedabad, several reporters gathered at Vastrapur Lake to register their protest and said a memorandum in this regard would be given to Chief Minister in coming days.

After the attack Sunday, confronted of Police

Reporters claimed police hit them when they were covering a confrontation between two persons over some election related issue in the premises of the Swaminarayan Temple.

Singh reportedly told reporters he will take action against the erring policemen after conducting an inquiry.

Unhappy over his assurance, several mediapersons have been sitting on a protest outside the SP office since Sunday night.

"The video footage clearly shows a police inspector, a sub inspector and constable hitting mediapersons with batons. We demand their suspension. Our protest will continue until our demands are met," said a

Singh, however, said he cannot take action just on the basis of video footage.

"An inquiry has been ordered. I have been asking these mediapersons to record their statements so that I can start my inquiry and take appropriate action but they're insisting video footage is enough to take action. I am trying to convince them to come forward and record their statements," said Singh.

