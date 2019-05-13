Cong raises concern over handling of EVMs after voting in North East Delhi seat

The has expressed concern over the way machines (EVMs) were transported to strongroom in Nand Nagari in the North constituency after voting on Sunday evening.

The party alleged that vehicles carrying EVMs were off-loaded on the road around 200 metres away from the strongroom.

"I was shocked the way the EVMs were carried to the strongroom. There was no system and thousands of EVMs were off-loaded in the middle of the road which raised question over their safety," said Latika Dikshit, the election agent and daughter of Congress's candidate

Congress's media committee member said the party had complained to the office of (CEO) of Delhi, but no action has taken so far.

"We will lodge a formal complaint on Tuesday," he said.

Dikshit is up against and sitting and AAP's Dilip Pandey in a triangular contest in the North East parliamentary constituency.

Voting for seven seats in Delhi ended on 7 PM on Sunday.

Delhi recorded a voting percentage of 60.34 per cent, five percentage points less than the 2014 poll. The voting percentage in North was highest among all the seven seats, at 63.4 per cent.

