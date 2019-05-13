NF Railway cuts 25 trains' running time to boost efficiency

The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to enhance operational efficiency by speeding up 25 trains, reducing the running time by an average of 23 minutes.

The stoppage time of 122 trains at different stations has also been reduced, a NF Railway release said here on Monday.

Among these, 33 trains are at Guwahati, 16 trains at Rangiya, 71 at New Jalpaiguri and two trains at Katihar, it said.

Plans are afoot to reduce the running time of 10 more trains by an average of 24 minutes each in the next few months.

The NF Railway is recruiting more train drivers to supplement these efforts, the release added.

"Northeast Frontier Railway has also taken steps to increase operational efficiency by boosting infrastructure for capacity enhancement, and for this a number of double lines are being constructed and loop lines being added at stations," it said.

Many stations are also being modernised to make them capable of handling more traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)