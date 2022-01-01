Covid: Gujarat reports 23 new Omicron cases, state's tally rises to 136

reported 23 new cases of the variant of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of such infections in the state to 136, the health department said.

The day before the state had reported 16 such cases. Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 11 new cases, Surat four, Vadodara, Anand and Kutch two cases each, and Kheda and Rajkot one case each. Only 12 of these patients had recent international travel history.

As many as 65 patients have recovered in the state so far, including 11 who were discharged from hospitals on Saturday. Ahmedabad city has reported the highest 50 Omicron cases till now, followed by Vadodara with 23, Surat 16 and Anand 13 cases.

