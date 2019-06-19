Historic US drug bust nets 16 tonnes of cocaine

US authorities said Tuesday they had seized around 16 tonnes of with an estimated street value of over USD 1 billion in a historic drug bust aboard a ship at the port of

"This is one of the largest drug seizures in history," tweeted William McSwain, the US for the Eastern District of

"Members of the ship's crew have been arrested and federally charged" following the drug bust at Philadelphia's Packer Marine Terminal, McSwain's office said on

The were found in seven containers aboard the MSC Gayane cargo ship, which was leaving for after having previously called in Chile, and the Bahamas, according to

The bust comes after US authorities seized nearly 1.5 tonnes of in March -- the biggest haul in nearly 25 years at the port of New York/

The United States, the world's largest consumer of illegal drugs, is currently experiencing a deadly epidemic of opioid use.

Deaths from drug overdoses in the hit an average of 197 a day in 2017, according to the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)