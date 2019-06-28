Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler hospitalised

Steven Adler, the drummer of popular hard rock band Guns N' Roses, has been hospitalised after a possible suicide attempt.

According to People magazine, the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments both responded to a call on Thursday close to 6:30 PM for a possible suicide attempt at a Studio City, California, house.

"Upon arrival, LAPD officers determined that there was no crime and the incident was being treated as a medical emergency only. The subject was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury," LAPD officer, Jeff Lee, told the publication.

According to a fire department spokesperson, they were called to the address for a possible stabbing and transported one patient to the local hospital via ambulance.

Adler joined Guns N' Roses as a regular member in 1985. He has been struggling with substance abuse since 1987.

Guns N' Roses is currently in the middle of their "Not in This Lifetime Tour".

