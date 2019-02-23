"AIADMK-PMK alliance is a natural alliance': PMK

The Saturday described as a "natural alliance" the tie-up between it and the ruling for the coming and said more parties were set to join the combine.

In a resolution adopted at a special meeting of its general councilat Pattanur near here, the party also said it was necessary for the alliance to sweep all the 40 Lok Sabha seats, including the lone Puducherry seat, for the development of the state and the union territory.

The Tuesday alloted seven Lok Sabha seats to the under the seat sharing accord reached between the two.

The alliance between and was "a natural alliance in which the BJP had also joined hands. Many more parties are also to join the alliance to contest the polls," the resolution said.

The PMK would strive hard for the development of Tamil Nadu and also for amelioration of the lot of the people in the state. To achieve this goal it was "absolutely necessary" that the alliance emerged victorious in all the 40 parliamentary segments in and Puducherry, it said.

"This is a principled and natural alliance and party men should put in hard work to register victory of the alliance in all the 40 constituencies so that development of the state could be ensured," PMK founder leader S Ramadoss said in his address at the meeting.

In an apparent reference to the DMK's criticism of the alliance, he advised the PMK workers to simply "ignore all the mudslinging".

Anbumani Ramadoss, son of Ramadoss, said it was known to everyone that the PMK "is champion of social justice."



BJP had been given five seats while the AINRC the lone Puducherry parliamentary segment under the alliance billed as a "mega" combine by the AIADMK and others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)