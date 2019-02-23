MP swine flu deaths cross 2018 figure, stand at 39 for 2019

Thirty-nine people have died of swine flu and 167 persons have tested for the H1N1 virus in since the start of this year, state Minister said Saturday.

Officials said the number of swine flu deaths in the first two months of 2019 is higher than those in 2018 which saw 34 deaths.

A state government officer further informed that had asked the department to open a virology laboratory in to test patients for the H1N1 virus.

Such testing facilities in the state are currently available only in the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhopal and the Indian Council of Medical Research's facility in Jabalpur, he said.

"We have taken steps to control the spread of the H1N1 virus. committees have been formed at the state and divisional levels for this," Silawat told

