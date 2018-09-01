June arrests in Maoists link case: Police want more time to file charge sheet

The police moved a court here Saturday for extension of the 90-day-period for filing charge sheet against the five persons arrested in June for alleged Maoist links, citing fresh arrests in the case.

Police arrested Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, and in June while probing the alleged Maoist connection to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in on December 31 last year. Inflammatory speeches at the event led to violence at Koregaon Bhima near next day, police had alleged.

"The period of their judicial custody of 90 days is coming to an end on September 3. With the fresh five arrests in the case, probe is still going on," said of Police Shivaji Pawar, the investigating

On August 28, police arrested five more Left-wing activists: Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Varavara Rao, and Later, upon Supreme Court's order, these five were put under house

Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which is invoked in the case, if the investigation is not completed within 90 days, the period can be extended up to 180 days, ACP Pawar said.

In ordinary cases, police have to file charge sheet within 90 days of arrest, otherwise the accused can get bail.

"We approached the court today, saying investigation of the crime is in the progress and sought extension of 90 days for filing charge sheet," the said.

The application was made to special UAPA D Vadhane, who will pass order on September 2, he said.

