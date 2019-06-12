HC allows impleading plea filed by Vaiko in Sterlite case

The on Wednesday allowed and an activist to be be impleaded in the petition by firm Copper against a government order closing its copper unit in district.

The court accepted the pleas by Vaiko, activist Fathima besides five others that they should be made a party to the case as they "have played a role in one or more proceedings either before NGT or this court or "



It, however, dismissed a batch of petitions from supporters of the company, saying there is nothing on record to show that these parties have approached any other forum.

A bench comprising justices TS Sivagnanam and Bhavani Subbaroyan, commenced hearing on the petition from the firm Copper challenging the closure order.

"So far as the impleading of and Fathima... the earlier round of litigation was on account of the fact that they were the writ petitioners in this Court and and necessarily they need to be arrayed as party before this Court," the bench said.

The matter was posted before the present bench after Justice K K Sasidharan, the senior-most heading a division bench, Tuesday recused himself from hearing the plea moved by Sterlite company.

The bench, while allowing other petitioners such as S Raja, Raju, and K S Arjunan to be impleaded, Wednesday said, "We find from the facts placed before us as much of which have not been disputed that all these persons have played a role in one or more proceedings either before NGT or this court or "



Dismissing 21 petitions filed by supporters of the unit seeking impleadment , the bench said "there is nothing on record to show that these parties have approached any other forum.

"In the absence of any such we are of the view that these petitions are counterblast to the other impleading petitioners with a view to create a check made for the prayer for impleadment. Hence dismissed."



The bench, which posted the matter for further hearing on June 20, in its order said the hearing may commence on the main or miscellaneous pleas on that day and made it clear that no additional documents be filed which may delay the hearing.

Justice Sasidharan, who was part of a three- bench, had said he had decided to recuse from hearing the case since he had passed an order in a connected matter while sitting at the bench of the high court restraining Sterlite from reopening the plant.

The plant was ordered to be shut after 13 people, protesting against the alleged pollution caused due to the plant, died in police firing in May last year.

Vedanta has denied the allegations that its plant caused any pollution.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)