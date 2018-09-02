HC asks Maha govt to make all its websites disabled-friendly

The has directed the government to ensure that all its websites are updated within three months and made user-friendly for disabled people.

A division bench headed by acting gave the order Friday while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by city-based NGO Disability Rights Initiative, seeking a direction to the government and other authorities concerned to make their websites user-friendly for disabled people.

The petition sought that the government comply with guidelines issued by the central government in 2009 to provide universal accessibility to government websites to persons with disabilities on an equal basis with others.

The high court directed the to ensure guidelines are complied with and that all their websites are disabled-friendly.

"After completing this procedure, the government shall take a certification (of compliance with guidelines) from the of the Union government," the bench said.

The bench has directed the government to submit a compliance report after three months.

