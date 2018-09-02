Woman raped by two in UP

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men, including the of youth wing of Shamli, in a hotel in Haridwar, police said Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, she was brought to the hotel on the pretext of being provided treatment for her father, said.

She alleged that she was brought in a car to the place and was raped by district and his friend Zahid Hasa, the CO said.

The woman set for medical examination. The accused are absconding, he said.

