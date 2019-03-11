IAAF upholds Russia ban over doping

The IAAF said on Monday that it will maintain its ban on Russian athletes over doping that it imposed in 2015, following a council meeting of top officials in

Rune Andersen, of the doping task force for athletics' world body, said two outstanding issues remained -- the examination of data received from the Moscow anti-doping lab and the issue of costs being sought by because of the scandal.

"There are two outstanding issues," said Andersen. "These need to be resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)