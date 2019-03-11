JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Over 2.17 crore voters in Assam: CEO

Kerala poll body warns parties against use of Sabarimala issue in campaigning
Business Standard

IAAF upholds Russia ban over doping

AFP  |  Paris 

The IAAF said on Monday that it will maintain its ban on Russian athletes over doping that it imposed in 2015, following a council meeting of top officials in Qatar.

Rune Andersen, head of the doping task force for athletics' world body, said two outstanding issues remained -- the examination of data received from the Moscow anti-doping lab and the issue of costs being sought by Russia because of the scandal.

"There are two outstanding issues," said Andersen. "These need to be resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 17:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements