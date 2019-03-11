The cost of success: Big three F1 giants are also biggest spenders

Mercedes, and were the three most successful teams in the in 2018, spending more money that the other seven teams combined.

According to Dieter Rencken, who each year collates the financial figures for Racefans.net, the cost of keeping two cars on track in the championship is around 100 million euros.

Worried by spiralling costs, F1 will impose a budget ceiling of $150 million from 2021.

Team budgets in 2018:



1. (2nd in constructors championship) -- $410 million (361 million euros) total 950 employees + 480 in engine department



Receives the largest part of the sport's commercial revenues redistributed by F1 on account of the team's historic status in the sport. Backed also by cigarette manufacturers via their "Mission Winnow" project.

2. Mercedes (1st)



-- $400 million (352 million euros) total 950 employees + 500 in engine department



Daimler-Benz's F1 activities are split into two -- Mercedes GP for race operations and the powertrains, operating independently.

3. (3rd)



-- $310 million (272 million euros)



860 employees



Should benefit in 2019 from sister team and common



4. (6th)



-- $220 million (194 million euros) 760 employees



Supported by investors but despite losing for the new season, will benefit from various new sponsors one of which is through their projet "A better tomorrow"



5. (4th) -- $190 million (167 million euros) 680 employees + 300 in engine department Strategic partnership of Renault-Nissan- but overshadowed by the Carlos Ghosn affair



6. Williams (10th) -- $150 million (132 million euros) 630 employees Lost title sponsor Martini for the season to be replaced by company ROKiT. With the support also of Canadian multi-millionaire -- the father of

6. (9th) -- $150 million (132 million euros) 460 employees



Should benefit in 2019 from its sister team and common



8. Alfa Romeo Racing (ex-Sauber) (8th) -- $135 million (119 million euros) 400 employees



Benefitted since 2018 by a engine deal and now boasts support of Alfa Romeo 9.

Haas (5th)



-- $130 million (115 million euros)



250 employees



Will benefit in 2019 from a title sponsor,



10. Racing Point (ex-Force India) (7th)



-- $120 million (105 million euros)



405 employees



Will benefit in 2019 from new title sponsor, internet sports betting site SportPesa.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)