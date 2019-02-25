CEC Meet: ICC to apprise Indian board of security arrangements during World Cup

The International Council (ICC) will clear India's "doubts" about security at the upcoming but the world body is unlikely to even discuss a possible boycott of when its (CEC) meets here on Wednesday.

More than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack which led to demands that should boycott the game in in on June 16.

Responding to the outrage, the running Indian wrote a letter to the ICC urging it boycott from where "terrorism emanates" but did not specifically name

The quarterly meeting of the ICC will start in on Wednesday with the Chief Executives (CEC) meeting meeting where Rahul Johri's letter will be tabled and the matter will be discussed.

The had expressed its concern about the safety of the players and officials during which starts May 30 in England.

"The ICC will provide all the details of the security arrangements made for It will be same for all the participating nations and England and Wales Board have always provided top notch arrangements," a senior privy to the ICC's functioning told on conditions of anonymity.

"But since there has been an apprehension, the doubts will be cleared," the added.

However, it is learnt that ICC is unlikely to even discuss the possibility of boycotting Pakistan as it is not a "feasible option".

"The ICC is in no position to ask any cricket board to sever ties with another member nation. It doesn't have right to do so. This is a diplomatic issue which is dealt with at the government level.

"A member board can always discuss the issue if they want but one can be rest assured that nothing will happen," said the official, who has been a part of many ICC meetings.

Opinion has been divided on the calls for boycott with former and senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wanting the June 16 match to be called off.

However, they haven't clarified what happens if Pakistan make it to the semifinals or the final.

On the other hand, two of the biggest names in Indian cricket, and Sunil Gavaskar, want to beat Pakistan as a walkover would mean giving two points on a platter to the arch-rivals.

and have maintained that they will "abide by whatever decision government takes.

