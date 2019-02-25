Maha: 5 booked for raping woman during 13-day captivity

Five persons have been booked in Maharashtra's district for kidnapping a newly-married woman, holding her captive for almost two weeks and repeatedly raping her, police said Monday.

An said the 21-year-old victim's ordeal began on February 6 when a man posing as a came to her house in Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara and asked her to accompany him to the police station.

"The fake told the victim that her husband had been arrested and she should come to the police station with some documents," he said.

She was first taken in an accused's autorickshaw to Malad in and held captive for eight days and then to Mira Road where she was locked up in an under-construction building till February 18, the said.

"She was raped by two of the accused at both places. Three others, including a woman, abetted the crime. The victim was released from captivity on February 18," he said.

The woman filed a complaint on February 23 and the five were booked on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and criminal intimidation, the said.

He said no arrests had been made so far and further probe was underway.

