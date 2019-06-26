HC refuses urgent hearing to plea for appointment of Leader of Oppn in Lok Sabha

The Wednesday refused an urgent hearing to a plea seeking direction to the to appoint a of Opposition (LoP) in the House.

A vacation bench of justices and said "looking at the relief sought, there is no urgency" and listed it for hearing before an appropriate bench on July 8.

and Susmita Kumari, who filed the plea, said the was not performing the statutory duty of appointing the LoP.

They have claimed that not appointing the LoP sets a wrong precedence and dilutes the democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)