Criticise us but don't abuse: Sarfaraz after 'fat pig' comment

has asked the fanatical fans of to not make abusive personal attacks on the players after a supporter compared the batsman to a "fat pig".

Pakistani fans have severely criticised the national team after its poor show against arch-rivals in encounter in

A fresh video recently surfaced where Sarfaraz was seen was walking in a mall in England with his son on his lap when a fan stopped him and asked why he was looking like a fat pig.

"I can''t say anything on this. It''s not in our hands to control what people say about us. Winning and losing is part of the game and it''s not that we are the first team to have lost a match; previous teams also have faced defeats," Sarfaraz said after kept alive their semifinal hopes with the win over in

"Had earlier teams faced the kind of criticism that we are facing, they would have realised how much these things hurt us. Now, there is People write, comment and say whatever they like. These incidents affect the psychology of the players," he added.

Sarfaraz is not the only Pakistani to have expressed his displeasure over the abuses. Earlier, and too had urged the fans not to indulge in personal attacks.

"While criticising, one must not abuse. Criticise us on our but don''t get abusive with us," Sarfaraz said.

