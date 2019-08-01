HC scraps trial court order against RIL executives in documents leak case

The Thursday set aside a trial court order allowing criminal prosecution of Ltd (RIL) and its then three senior officials for allegedly possessing secret documents pertaining to cabinet meetings on economic matters.

Justice Sunil Gaur's decision came on the appeals by RIL and its then Group President V Balasubramanian, Vice President A N Sethuraman, and General Manager (corporate affairs) Shankar Adawal against the trial court order.

The trial court order was passed 14 years after the FIR was lodged in 1998.

It had said that a prima facie case was made out against RIL and the officials under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

The case relates to recovery of four secret documents pertaining to government policies on subjects of interest to Ltd from the company's office.