HCL Tech completes 20 years of operations in Australia-New Zealand region

India's third-largest information technology firm HCL Technologies Tuesday said it has completed 20 years of operations in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.
HCL Technologies opened its first office in the ANZ region in Sydney.
"Over the years, the company has made significant contributions to the Australian IT market and to the local economy touching lives across various sectors with a 1,600-plus strong workforce spread across 8 locations Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra in Australia, and Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand," it said in a statement.
* CASHe disburses over Rs 1,000 cr loans
* Digital lending company CASHe Tuesday said it has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in loan disbursals since its inception in April 2016 and aims to disburse a similar amount in the remaining half of the ongoing financial year.
"Backed by strong demand, the company is eyeing to disburse another Rs 1,000 crore in the current fiscal, thereby earmarking a cumulative loan disbursement of Rs 2,000 crore by FY19-20," a statement said.
The company added that it has been operationally profitable on a month-on-month basis since November 2018.
CASHe has till date cumulatively disbursed 3.8 lakh loans to over two lakh customers with top eight metros accounting for up to 85 per cent share of the disbursed amount.
* Quess Corp appoints Krish Seshadri as CEO of Monster APAC & Gulf
* Quess Corp Tuesday said it has appointed Krish Seshadri as the chief executive officer of Monster APAC & Gulf.
Quess Corp had acquired the businesses of job listing platform Monster in India, West Asia and Southeast Asia for USD 14 million.
"Krish Seshadri joins Monster with over two decades of global operating experience, leading tech, digital & mobile businesses across US, India and Asia at MNCs such as Zynga, AOL-Verizon, Facebook and pioneering start-ups, such as Talisma and FundsIndia," Quess said in a statement.
