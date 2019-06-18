BJP MP claims 'mushrooming' of mosques in Delhi, writes to LG for immediate action

West BJP Parvesh has claimed that several parts of the city including his constituency have seen a "mushrooming" of mosques on government land and roads which he said "hamper" traffic flow and causes "inconvenience" to the public.

The lawmaker wrote a letter to on Tuesday seeking "immediate action". Verma suggested forming a multi-agency committee, including civic bodies and police headed by district magistrates concerned, to look into the matter.

"I would like to apprise you regarding a peculiar type of trend seen in certain parts of my constituency (West Delhi) in particular but prevailing in whole Delhi, of mushrooming of mosques on government land, roads and secluded places," he wrote to the

Such mosques not only "hamper" traffic flow but also cause "inconvenience" to the the public in general, he said.

"This menace of construction of mosques on above (said) places if not attended to on priority basis, will, in my opinion take any ugly shape which will be difficult to manage at later stage," Verma said.

A committee of officers from MCD, NDMC, PWD, Police, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Horticulture departments, headed by district magistrates of the concerned areas should be constituted to conduct survey and pinpoint responsibility after proper enquiry, he demanded.

He hoped the matter will be taken "seriously" and "immediate action" ensured by office of the

