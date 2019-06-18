Quess hires Krish Seshadri to lead Monster operations

-
Leading software services provider Quess Corporation on Tuesday said it had hired Krish Seshadri as Chief Executive of Monster, which it acquired in January 2018.
"Seshadri will lead the operations of our subsidiary Monster in APAC and Gulf regions," said the city-based IT firm in a statement here.
With 58 million registered users in the two regions, Monster hosts 90 million resume profiles on its digital recruitment platform.
Customer focus and product innovation in the fast digitising countries with over 850 million internet users have spurred Monster's growth in the two regions.
"Seshadri has over two decades of global operating experience in Asia, India and the US with multinationals such as AOL-Verizon, Facebook and start-ups like Talisma and FundsIndia," recalled the statement.
An engineering graduate from Stanford and an MBA from London School of Economics, Seshadri is also an advisor to fin-tech, social data and content start-ups.
"As a global executive, Seshadri has a strong product, technology and operating experience in building digital businesses, which will help move Monster to the next phase of transformation," said Quess group Chief Executive Subrata Nag in the statement.
"Monster is a leading brand in the digital recruitment space with assets and has had a meaningful impact on the professional lives of millions in the region," said Seshadri on the occasion.
With 2,000 clients worldwide and a whopping 3,18,000 employees across India, North and South Americas, South East Asia and the Gulf, Quess offers its services across industries and geographies.
--IANS
fb/rtp
