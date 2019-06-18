'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Allahu Akbar', 'Jai Maa Durga' to 'Inquilab Zindabad': Frenzied slogans in LS as MPs take oath

A virtual slogan-shouting contest between the treasury and opposition benches overshadowed the second round of oath taking by members in the on Tuesday with some raising religious slogans like ' Ram' and 'Allahu Akbar' and one chanting 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

As the linguistic diversity was on fully display in a repeat of the opening day of the maiden session of the new Lok Sabha, and patron were among the top leaders who took the oath.

Over 200 MPs were administered the oath by Virendra Kumar, a seven-term On Monday, 320 MPs took oath. Some members in the existing House strength of 542 who missed the ceremony will take the oath later.

As members kept engaging in raillery, the sloganeering went unabated when they ignored the Chair's direction to refrain from raising the slogans.

All (AIMIM) was greeted with slogans of ' Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' from the treasury benches when the Hyderabad moved to take his oath.

After taunting the saffron camp with hand gestures to continue with their sloganeering, Owaisi responded by saying 'Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind' after he read out his oath.

' Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans were also raised while took oath in Hindi.

Sonia's son and appeared to be capturing the moment on his mobile phone from the opposition benches.

While there was loud thumping of desks by the members, voices were heard from the benches thanking Sonia for taking oath in Hindi.

Immediately after Sonia, MP and former was administered the oath and she and her sister-in-law greeted each other with folded hands.

Accompanied by his son and Akhilesh Yadav, an ailing Mulayam, 79, was brought to the House in a wheel and was allowed to take oath on priority from his seat due to health considerations.

There was loud applause when Om Birla, who is the NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha Speaker's post, entered the House and later when he got up to take oath.

Some members especially from began their oath with sloganeering despite the presiding ruling that no slogans will go on record.

When the members, especially those belonging to Trinamool Congress, took oath, those from the treasury benches taunted them with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.

members countered with slogans like 'Jai Hind', 'Jai Bengal', ' Durga' and 'Jai Mamata'.

Kalyan Banerjee recited 'Durga Path' after concluding his oath while his colleague began his oath with 'Bismillah, ar-Rahman, ar- Rahim' and ended with 'Allahu Akbar'.

As Chief Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's name was called for oath, BJP members chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Responding to chanting by treasury benches, he said even Modiji is not so much popular in the House.

When another MP was also greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, she chanted ' Ma' several times.

After taking oath, she shouted 'Jai Hind, Jai Bangla' once again, almost matching the decibel level of the BJP MPs.

BJP's from began with 'Om Namah Shivay' chant.

BJP's Ravi Kishan, a from Gorakhpur, took oath in a dramatic style, adding pauses with emphasis as he read the text. He chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Guru Gorakhnath Ki Jai.'



While many BJP MPs ended their oath with chants of 'Bharat mata ki jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram', MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, objected to Vande Mataram slogan, drawing protests from members of treasury benches who demanded an apology from him. Barq claimed Vande Materam is against Islam.

member Shyam Singh Yadav concluded his oath with 'Jai Bheem, and Jai Samajwad'.

The repeated in vain the pleas to the members not to raise slogans.

also went on to ask BJP's Arun Kumar Sagar, who chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' twice, to raise the slogan "one more time".

Gandhi again repeated "one more time" after the next also raised the slogan of "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Kumar then retorted that he will raise the slogan again if Gandhi can complete it by chanting 'Jai' following which Gandhi said "Jai Hind" and was joined by other Congress members.

from Mathura concluded her oath with 'Radhey, Radhey' and a phrase from shloka in praise of Lord

Aam Aadmi Party's exchanged words with members of treasury benches as he ended his oath with the slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, and ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Shashi Tharoor, and were also administered oath.

Badal concluded his oath with Sikh religious chant of 'Wahe Guruji ka Khalsa, Wahe Guruji ki Fateh".

Kaur, the wife of Punjab Chief Amarinder Singh, had a bandage on her forehead.

minister P Chidambaram was sitting in the as his son and Congress MP took oath.

Newly elected MPs from Tamil Nadu, including T R Balu, A Raja, Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and Karti Chidamabaram, took oath in Tamil.

When a member hailed Periyar, Kaliangar, and Ambedkar, the said only the prescribed format should be taken on record.

member K Subbarayan raised the slogan 'Long Live Secularism, Long Live India'.

Dressed in jeans, white shirt and blazer, Sunny Deol, a first-time MP, took oath in English amid cheers and slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' from the treasury benches.

The BJP MP from Gurdaspur smiled and quickly rectified his mistake after he said "withhold the sovereignty and integrity of the country" instead of "uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country".

Two members--Bhagirath Choudhary, Jagdambika Pal--had to read the oath twice.

