HCL to roll out "Tech Bee" programme

: is all set to roll out "Tech Bee", a company initiative under which it trains and hires students who have completed Plus Two, across several states, a of the said here Thursday.

vice-presidentSrimathi Shivashankar said the pilot programme of "Tech Bee", which was taken up two years ago in and yielded good results.

As many as 700 students have now become employees of the companywhilesome of them are pursuing higher studies as part of the initiative, she added.

"We have not fixed a number for recruiting students. This is first time we are actually going into many states to assess the quality and the aspirations of the students," she said at a press conference.

The company was looking at Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra PradeshandKarnataka in the south, Srimathi Shivashnark said adding in the North they were looking at Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and

"The reason for selecting these states is that HCL is operating in these places. We have development centres across these locations or states. That is the reason we are focusing at these States to start with," she said.

Tech Bee, HCL's early career programme provides students an opportunity to start early, become financially independent and trendsetters.

Students who wish to join this program should have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks in their class 12 examination with mathematics as a compulsory subject.

Students who wish to enrol in the program undergo an entrance test.

Enrolled students are paid stipend of Rs 10,000 per month, she explained.

While working at HCL, students can enrol in higher programmes offered by reputed institutions like BITS Pilani and SASTRA University, she added.

The students after completion of required training will be recruited with salary range of Rs two lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh depending on what work stream they are taken into.

They also would have to execute a service agreement of three years with HCL, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)