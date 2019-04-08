HDFC Bank plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore in FY19 by issuing bonds

on Monday said it was planning to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore this financial year by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

“We wish to inform you that the proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and long term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore in the period of next twelve months through private placement mode," it said in a regulatory filing.

The said its board of directors will consider the proposal at its ensuing meeting on April 20.

Stock of Bank closed at Rs 2,288.90 on BSE, down 0.56 per cent from previous close.

