Heat wave continues in Rajasthan, 47.5 deg C temp in Churu

Heat wave prevailed in Rajasthan on Monday, with highest day temperature in the state recorded in Churu at 47.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

The meteorological department has issued a warning for heat wave in the state during next three days.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to people to stay indoors and take care of themselves so that they do not get heat stroke.

Gehlot appealed to people to drink as much water as possible in their homes.

According to the spokesperson of the meteorological centre of Jaipur, intense heat waves are likely at some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Kota divisions.

The maximum daytime temperature in these areas is expected to be 45-47 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

From Friday, the maximum temperature at most places is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius due to the effect of western disturbance, it said.

Due to the activation of the western disturbance, light rains are expected in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur on Friday and Saturday, the MeT department said.

