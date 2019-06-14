Thanks to Goa CM, stranded passengers get food at airport

Passengers of an flight bound for Goa, who were stranded at the airport and agitating over delay in departure, were provided after intervention by Pramod Sawant, a passenger said Friday.

The passenger, Ketan Bhatikar, a functionary of the (MGP), was one of the fliers on the delayed flight and called Sawant, who is in New Delhi, for help Thursday midnight.

However, the state-run carrier claimed it arranged for the passengers after the flight got delayed.

"A system outage at had left many passengers, including me, stranded at the international airport Thursday night.

"The flight, which was scheduled to leave at 9.30 pm for Goa, was delayed till 11.30 pm. When the flight landed at the airport for Goa-bound passengers to board, it could not take-off due to various reasons, Bhatikar said.

The Goa-bound passengers remained stranded there till past midnight, which angered them and they started protesting at the airport, he said.

"I called who answered my phone within two rings at 1.13 am. He called me back five times, arranged for all passengers (from a restaurant located in airport premises).

"And exactly at 1.27 am, he told me that the flight was ready to take-off in 30 minutes, Bhatikar said, adding the aircraft landed in one hour after departure.

also ensured the stranded passengers were provided necessary information by Air India, the MGP said.

Videos widely shared on show the passengers cheering and praising for his gesture and timely intervention.

Bhatikar was all praise for the CM for taking his phone call late in the night and sorting out everything quickly to end passengers' woes.

"I felt great and proud that the Goa CM not only picked up my late night call, but got everything sorted out within 35 minutes and ensured the passengers did not suffer further," the MGP functionary said.

When contacted, the (CMO) confirmed the incident.

A CMO said Sawant, who is in to meet NITI Aayog officials and Union ministers, co-ordinated with various authorities when he got the call about the stranded passengers.

When contacted, an spokesman said the flight was delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

He also claimed that food to the stranded passengers was provided by the state-run

"An Air India Goa flight from Mumbai was delayed Thursday night because of bad weather. Since, the departure was delayed, the passengers were provided food by the airline," he said.

