JD(S) MLA resigns as chaierperson of legislature committee

Causing much embarrassment to the Congress-JD(S) ruling coalition, senior JD(S) A T has resigned as chairperson of the legislature committee on government assurances, upset over the 'inaction' in a land grabbing case.

Stating that his 'conscience' was not allowing him to continue, the Arkalgud MLA, in his resignation letter to the legislative assembly Speaker, said that not taking action on a serious issue, despite being assured of it when he raised the matter in the assembly, was regrettable.

"It has caused me much pain that no action was taken by the government on an illegality raised by me as the chairperson of the government assurances committee," he said in the June 14 dated letter.

was referring to a issue he raised during the Belgavai assembly session about a case where about 310 acres of government land at BM Kaval in Bengaluru South taluk was transferred to private parties.

The had conceded that the case was true and the Special Deputy Commissioners decision was not correct, he said.

The JD(S) leader pointed out that had requested the government to place the under suspension, to which the had responded positively.

He said when he raised the matter at the June 14 Assurances Commitee meeting, he had mentioned that the government had not taken any action, as assured.

The committee also found that the land had been fenced, stating it was owned by the private parties, said, as he demanded criminal prosecution against those involved.

