Heavy rain hits parts of Uttarakhand

Heavy rain lashed various parts of Uttarakhand on Thursday bringing the much needed respite from days of muggy

Kalsi in Dehradun district received 95 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state, a MeT official here said.

Devprayag in Tehri Garhwal district received 69.5 mm of rainfall followed by 64 mm of rainfall in Ghansali and 48.3 mm of rainfall in Dehradun, the official said.

The rain which started early Thursday morning left a number of roads in the state capital Dehradun waterlogged but the residents had a sigh of relief as the minimum temperature dropped by more than three degrees.

The day temperature in Dehradun was 22.6 degrees Celsius compared to a minimum of26.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the weatherman said.

The sky remained overcast and it rained intermittently at most places in the state, the MeT department said.

The department predicts heavy rains at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts till Saturday.

