Heavy rainfall in Garo Hills region

Some areas of Meghalaya's Garo Hills region were submerged under water due to continuous rainfall since Tuesday, officials said Thursday.

The rains, which began on Tuesday afternoon, subsided on Thursday morning, they said.

"There were some landslides in a few places but no loss of life reported. In Selsella fields and roads were under water. An assessment of the damage done is currently being undertaken," said Ram Singh, deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills district.

The Ganol River overflowed in many places and reached the level of the road in many places including Edenbari.

In East and South Garo Hills district, the Simsang River was in spate and flowed close to the danger mark but the water level receded below the danger mark this evening, officials said.

"Some trees fell though they have been cleared," said Swapnil Tembe, the deputy commissioner of East Garo Hills district.

