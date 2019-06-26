Heavy rains lash Goa

Heavy rains Wednesday lashed Goa, throwing the normal life out of gear at many places.

A senior Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rains will continue for the next three days with the south-west monsoon setting in completely over the coastal state.

In Panaji, the continuous downpour since the morning led to a huge traffic jam on the due to accumulation of water.

Heavy rains are also witnessed in south and north districts.

The arrival of south-west monsoon got delayed by nearly a fortnight in this year. With today's showers, the sluggish monsoon seems to be gathering strength.

"We have taken adequate pre-monsoon measures but there are some spots where one cannot stop flooding. We have adopted long-term measures to tackle such situations," Uday Madkaikar, Mayor, Corporation of City of (CCP), told

He said adequate measures were taken to ensure that the common people are not inconvenienced.

However, former MLA said the had done a shoddy work because of which areas around were flooded.

"The poor pre-monsoon planning of the is responsible for this situation," he said.

