Heiress and legendary socialite, Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

American heiress Gloria Vanderbilt, a and who became one of the most chronicled socialites of her era, died Monday, her son announced. She was 95 years old.

The great-great granddaughter of railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt, she was thrust into the spotlight as the "poor little rich girl" at the center of a sensational custody battle in the 1930s, before finding fame in her own right for her line of blue jeans and it-girl fashion.

" was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms," her son, the popular anchor Anderson Cooper, said in a tribute read on air.

"She was a painter, a writer, but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they'd tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern."



Artistic and glam, was well-known for her tumultuous love life that included four marriages and racy escapades with a slew of suitors including Frank Sinatra, and

Born in Manhattan on February 20, 1924 to aristocrat Reginald Claypoole and Gloria Laura Mercedes Morgan, she was left with a multi-million dollar trust fund as a baby after her father -- the descendant of wealthy Dutch and English shipping and -- drank himself to death slightly more than a year after her birth.

Her notoriously unstable mother, who wielded the reins of the trust fund, swept Vanderbilt away to to be raised by a nanny, while she became a mainstay of the party circuit with her twin sister.

Vanderbilt's philanthropist and aunt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, sued for custody in 1934 and won after a highly publicized trial that at moments heard the young girl weep and wail.

