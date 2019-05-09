Delhi continues to reel under sweltering conditions

Delhiites continued to experience scorching heat with the soaring up to 44 degrees in some parts of the city on Thursday.

The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the figure for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, a said.

The minimum temperature also rose to settle at 26.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, the said.

The registered a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 41.9, 43 and 44 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The humidity oscillated between 55 and 27 per cent.

The Met department has forecast partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of dust storm, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and very light rains towards afternoon and evening in some areas on Friday.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at around 41 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weatherman said.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was pegged at 41.8 degrees and the minimum settled at 23.6 degrees

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)