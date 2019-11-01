JUST IN
Hero MotoCorp reports 18% drop in October sales to 5,99,248 units

The company had sold 7,34,668 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal
Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported 18.43 per cent decline in total sales at 5,99,248 units in October.

"The despatch numbers for the month of October reflect our conscious efforts at further correcting dealer inventories," Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales, After-Sales & Parts Sanjay Bhan said.
