Hero MotoCorp reports 18% drop in October sales to 5,99,248 units

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp gains 4% on May auto sales numbers
Hero MotoCorp Q1 net up 36 % at Rs 1,257 cr on one-off exceptional gain
Hero MotoCorp Q1 preview: Over 15% fall in profit seen amid falling volume
Hero MotoCorp might see reduction in earlier-projected capex of Rs 1,500 cr
Normal monsoon, new products should help Hero MotoCorp's volume growth
-
Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported 18.43 per cent decline in total sales at 5,99,248 units in October.
The company had sold 7,34,668 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement.
"The despatch numbers for the month of October reflect our conscious efforts at further correcting dealer inventories," Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales, After-Sales & Parts Sanjay Bhan said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU