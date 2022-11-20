JUST IN
Security forces recovered heroin worth crores of rupees in J-K's Baramulla

Security forces recovered heroin worth crores in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Photo: Shutterstock

Security forces recovered heroin worth crores in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.

During a routine check at AD Post in Hathlanga area of Uri, security forces intercepted a suspicious looking man who tried to flee when they tried to approach him, a police spokesperson said.

When police searched him, he was found to have four packets of heroin-like substance worth crores of rupees in his possession, he said.

The person was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sahoora area of Uri, he said.

Bhat was arrested and taken to a police station where he remains in custody, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation set in motion, the spokesperson added.

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 21:08 IST

