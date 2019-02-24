PM-KISAN scheme will protect farmers' honour: Bihar Guv

-
ALSO READ
PM-KISAN scheme to be rolled out Sunday; over 1 cr farmers to get Rs 2,000 each in 1st tranche
Modi government implementing PMKSN in farcical manner: Kisan Sabha
PM launches Kisan scheme, over 1 crore farmers get 1st instalment
Agriculture Minister seeks speedy implementation of PM-KISAN scheme
PM Modi to launch PM-Kisan Scheme from Gorakhpur on Feb 24
-
Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday welcomed the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and said it is an initiative to safeguard the honour of farmers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on Sunday, launched the ambitious scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.
"Both the central and state governments are committed to improve the condition of farmers. The PM-KISAN scheme is meant to protect the interest and honour of farmers...," Tandon said.
The Governor was addressing a function to inaugurate the PM-KISAN scheme at Bihar Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (BAMETI) here.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bihar Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar along with other senior officials were also present on the occasion.
Stating that loan waiver is not the actual solution of the farmers' problems, he said that "we should try to evolve a situation where farmers should not be forced to take loans, and this scheme is a right step in that direction".
Prasad said the central government has "doubled" the agriculture ministry's budget in comparison to what it was during the previous government's tenure.
The minister expressed satisfaction over nine lakh farmers making online applications in Bihar for availing benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme.
The Centre has also accorded the status of farmer to those involved in animal husbandry and fisheries activities, Prasad added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU