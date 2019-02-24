PM-KISAN scheme will protect farmers' honour: Bihar Guv

on Sunday welcomed the Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and said it is an initiative to safeguard the honour of farmers.

Narendra Modi, earlier on Sunday, launched the ambitious scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

"Both the central and state governments are committed to improve the condition of farmers. The PM- scheme is meant to protect the interest and honour of farmers...," said.

The was addressing a function to inaugurate the PM- scheme at Agricultural Management and (BAMETI) here.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Agriculture along with other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Stating that loan waiver is not the of the farmers' problems, he said that "we should try to evolve a situation where farmers should not be forced to take loans, and this scheme is a right step in that direction".

Prasad said the central government has "doubled" the agriculture ministry's budget in comparison to what it was during the previous government's tenure.

The minister expressed satisfaction over nine lakh farmers making in Bihar for availing benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The Centre has also accorded the status of to those involved in animal husbandry and fisheries activities, Prasad added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)